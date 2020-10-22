Peter Paul "Pete" Kruse
Chicago - Pete passed away in his home on September 11, 2020. He was born July 20, 1943 in Chicago. Pete has lived in the Valley of the Sun for over 65 years.
The second born in a family of five, Pete was an altar server and proudly received his Eagle Scout award. Pete served in The Arizona Air National Guard and was trained at Lackland and Shepard Air Force Bases in Texas. He attended Arizona State University majoring in Architecture.
An avid sports fan, Pete enjoyed going to AZ Diamondback games and watching the Sun Devils, Suns, Coyotes and Cardinals. Pete enjoyed bowling, golf and playing poker with his family.
Pete was an excellent artist. He created dozens of Italian mosaics some of which were displayed commercially in Phoenix. Pete was a purchasing agent for Motorola and Triumph Air in Phoenix.
Pete often volunteered at the local Food Bank. He donated a kidney to his big brother Robert "Bob" that improved and extended Bob's quality of life for years.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert H. Kruse, Sr., mother Adeline Kruse and brother Bob Kruse. He is survived by his sister Joan Fenlon (Stan), brothers Richard Kruse (Mary Jo) and Michael Kruse (Kathleen) and sister in law Linda Kruse (Bob). He has many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and in laws.
His intelligence, wisdom, humor and wit will be missed by all!
A Hybrid 'Celebration of Life' service is to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., located at: Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.
The Hybrid service will be live streamed via Whitney & Murphy Facebook Live, on the link at: www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live
.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or the Phoenix St. Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.