Phil Bergeron
- - Phil Bergeron, known at the "Guru of Go Fast" lost his last big race to pancreatic cancer on April 15, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Conn. in September of 1944. His family moved to Lynwood, CA in 1959. His mechanical genius led him to building and racing cars. His need for speed led to building and racing flat bottom boats, winning and setting records. He founded Bergeron Marine Engineering in the late 60's in Lynwood, CA, later relocating to Mesa, AZ where he specialized in custom high performance boat equipment. He was a leader in the industry. He is survived by his sons: Phil (Kim) and Brian; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his siblings: Elaine, Donna & Wayne, and his turtle Franklin. He is predeceased by his brothers: Richard & Howard. The "Legend" will be missed by all. Services will be on May 4th, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Living Word Bible Church, 3520 E. Brown Rd. in Mesa AZ 85213. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following: The Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; Seed Grand Program: Http://pancreatic.org/research/seed-grant-program or to the Living Word Bible Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019