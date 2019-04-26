|
Philip Anthony Batisto
- - 2/25/1936 - 4/21/2019
Phil died peacefully in his sleep on Easter evening. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri and was the youngest child of Pasco and Mary Batisto. Phil was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of fifty-nine years, proud father, grandfather and a loyal friend to many. He was a veteran of the US Navy, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant, a graduate of the University of Missouri and St. Louis University where he was awarded an MBA.
Phil is survived by his wife Sandy, son Steven, daughter Becky, grandsons Nicholas and Ian, and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019