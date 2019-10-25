|
Philip Arnold
Glendale - Philip Arnold, beloved father of Monica Arnold Trevor, passed away while in the care of the Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, AZ. He fought gallantly against the ravages of cancer, but lost his battle on the morning of October 15, 2019.
Philip was born in Kansas, on August 8, 1950. His family moved to Phoenix in the mid 50's and lived on Butler Drive in Sunnyslope. He attended Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix and graduated in 1968.
After graduation, Philip moved to Southern California. He attended college at Cal State University, Northridge. During college, he enlisted in the Air Force Reserves as a medic. He served six years and was honorably discharged in 1976. He then graduated college with a degree in electrical engineering, and worked many years at Hewlett-Packard and Agilent, Inc. in the San Fernando Valley. He returned to Phoenix and lived in the Glendale area about 5 years until his death.
Philip was an avid hiker, loved to ride his "Harley," and enjoyed venturing off the beaten path in search of new places and people. He was a volunteer with many local organizations (including the Glendale Police) and as a HAM radio operator, was a member of the Thunderbird Amateur Radio Club.
Outside of his family, Phil's great passion was for the game of soccer. He was introduced to the game by his daughter when she began playing AYSO when she was seven years old. He played the occasional pick-up game and became deeply involved with coaching and was a National 2 referee. He particularly enjoyed working with the AYSO, teaching the youth the value of sportsmanship. He also made lasting friendships with other AYSO parent volunteers, who he remained in touch with until his death.
During his life, Philip made many friends, both locally and across the nation. He will be remembered fondly by all.
Philip is survived by his daughter Monica Arnold Trevor, his son-in-law Nate Trevor, his grandson, Declan, his brother, Fred Arnold, and his sisters, Rebecca Francis, and Diane Jacobsen.
There will be a Memorial Service held, in honor of Philip, at 4:00 pm on November 4, 2019 at the Brophy Chapel: 4710 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019