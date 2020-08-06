Philip Craig Martin



Apache Junction - It is with deepest sadness that we announce the death of Philip Craig Martin of Apache Junction. Craig passed away Sunday evening 8/2/20. He is survived by his partner in life Sarah SIdell, his father Robert A. (Ohio), his mother Bonnie J. (Ohio), his son Robert J. (wife Sarah Laidlaw) (Portland, OR), daughter Christina Siegel(husband Jeff)(Apache Junction), grand children Bethany Martin, Zoe Siegel, Hunter Siegel, and Madelynn Martin-Maillard (all of Apache Junction), numerous Aunts, Uncles and many friends.



Craig made friends where ever he went in life and kept them as close friends. He was very devoted to his closest friends and was there for whatever they needed. He had a love for life and activity. He loved animals of all kinds. He loved motorcycling, and recently sailing. He was set to retire and just sail and sight see the rest of his days. That plan changed too soon.



The family and friends will be having a memorial get together in Mesa in late October to celebrate his life and loves. We will spread the news as much as possible when we decide a date. In lieu of sending flowers anywhere, please consider making a donation to an animal rescue in his name. He would love that.









