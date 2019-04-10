|
|
Philip Dana Carpenter
Phoenix - 1956 - 2019
Family, friends, and colleagues mourn the loss of Dana Carpenter, who graced our world for only 62 years and left us after a heart attack at his home in Phoenix last week.
Dana was a fixture of the Phoenix legal community, where he practiced criminal defense law until recently retiring. For twelve years Dana was in practice with his law partner Michelle Hamilton (Burns). He was highly regarded by his peers, and was recognized a "Super Lawyer" by Thompson Reuters. A West High School varsity football player for three years and four year All State swimmer, Dana graduated from ASU with a degree in political science and received his law degree from the University of Arizona, where he was on the Law Review. Dana was also Assistant County Attorney at the creation of La Paz County and active in the Masters Swimming Program at ASU.
The fourth of five children of John L. Carpenter and Leanore Maxine (Stapp) Carpenter, Dana grew up in - and with - Phoenix, which in 1950 had about a hundred thousand people. His father was an investigative reporter for the Arizona Republic/Phoenix Gazette and his mother was an educator and administrator for the Phoenix Union High School District. To the amazement of his family, Dana was an award winning disco dancer in the 1970's. He was President of the RAMS community youth athletic league, and coached little league, softball, and basketball. His parents predeceased him, as did his older brother John V. (Mick) Carpenter.
Survivors include his son Ryan Carpenter of Colorado, his daughter Cayla Carpenter Batts (Brian), also of Colorado, and two grandsons, Blend and Atom. His 20 year marriage to Terri Harden ended in divorce. Dana will also be missed by his surviving siblings Carole Carpenter, Bryn Carpenter Pavek (Christopher), and Xena Carpenter, along with niece Sara Birkemeier and nephews Ansel Carpenter and Wyeth Carpenter, and his best friend and sidekick Carl English. He will be mourned by friends throughout the Valley.
Friends and family will gather on Friday, April 12th from 6-8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary on North 7th Street, and his children and siblings will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Culinary Dropout at The Yard at 5632 North 7th Street. Because of limited parking, please try to carpool or use alternate transportation. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Salvation Army to help the area's homeless.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019