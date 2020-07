Philip DaykinMesa - Philip Daykin, 91, passed away peacefully at his senior care home in Mesa, AZ on June 26, 2020, with his daughter Sarah by his side, after a 5-year illness with Alzheimer's. To read the full obituary, and if you would like to sign Phil's online guestbook and share a memory, please visit Meldrum Mortuary's web site ( www.meldrummortuary.com/obituaries ). The family requests all messages and memories be posted to https://www.meldrummortuary.com/obituaries/Philip-Daykin/