|
|
Beloved son, father, friend and soulmate. With a heart so big that God wouldn't let it live. Survived by father Earl Quintel, birth mother Anne Hemric, sisters Ammie Olguin and Marcia Ford, wife Amber Quinn and children Owen Bell, Isabella Ciampa and Lila Quintel. Preceded in death by mother Ada-Elaine Quintel, niece Kristina Webster and 2 angel babies. Celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church 7102 N 58th Dr in Glendale, Arizona on February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Building Blocks Counseling.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020