Philip H. Doornbos
Paradise Valley - Philip H. Doornbos was born on August 5, 1943, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Charles W. and Ruth Foster Doornbos. He passed away on September 27, 2019, in hospice care at home.
Phil moved to Phoenix in 1948 and attended schools in Phoenix and Scottsdale. He gained several life long friends in the process. From a young age he would spend considerable time in San Diego where he grew to love the ocean and boating. The family owned several boats throughout the years, which were kept at the docks of the Kona Kai Resort on Shelter Island. The family cruised as far south as Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and north along the entire west coast of the US and Canada to Alaska. Phil learned all he could about the boats - from the engine room to the captain's chair. He would later earn his small vessel captain's license and start his own luxury charter business out of San Diego. He was determined to provide his clients with once in a lifetime excursions from Newport to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though not inclined to fish himself he enjoyed the pursuit and loved to see his clients reel them in. Phil's charter company would often participate in community and fundraising events.
Boating was not Phil's only interest. He was a passionate photographer and converted his own basement into a darkroom in order to develop his photos. He loved motorsports with a particular devotion to NASCAR and looked forward to the annual racing season. He spent many years on the infield of PIR in his motor home with his sons and good friends. Another important facet of Phil's life was philanthropy. Generous by nature, Phil supported many nonprofit organizations in the Valley with a particular focus on the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo, the Desert Botanical Garden, and HonorHealth Foundation.
Phil met JoEllen Lansberry in 1979 through mutual friends. They married in1988 and moved to Paradise Valley in 1991. Phil and JoEllen shared many adventures throughout their 40 years together. In addition to JoEllen, Phil leaves behind his sons, Vernon Doornbos, Dana Crocker and Darren Crocker (wife, Lacy), sister Jeanne Doornbos Maher (husband, Mike), five grandchildren; one great grandchild, in addition to many longtime friends. Phil will be missed by all who loved him and will be forever cherished through their precious memories.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Zoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation in memory of Phil to the ACNC/Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20, 2019