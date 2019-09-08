|
Philip Hanson
- - Philip Hanson was born in Seattle February 2, 1934 to Marguerite and Frank (Phil) Hanson. He grew up in Seattle with his brother Martin. He graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1952.
Phil married Susan Fuller in 1955. After graduating from the University of Oregon in Business Administration in 1956, he served in the Air Force. Phil and Susan had three children: Gregory, Kimberly, and Stephanie. After divorcing in 1969, Phil married Pauline Kayler, becoming stepfather to her two children Dean and Heidi.
Phil is survived by his companion Barbara, his brother Martin Hanson; children Greg Hanson [and Ann Pearl Owen], Kim Hanson, Stephanie Hanson; stepchildren Dean Kayler [and Carol Long Kayler]; Heidi Kayler [and Steve Van Huss]; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives and grandson Tommy.
Phil requested cremation and burial with Pauline. Immediate family will meet for the interment on September 23, 2019. A celebration of Phil's life will be held in Seattle this fall.
Rather than sending flowers, the family requests you consider donating to the in Phil's memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019