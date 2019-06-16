Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Karp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Karp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip J. Karp Obituary
Philip J. Karp

Hayden, ID - Phil Karp passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. He was the oldest of eight children born to Henry and Victoria (Burakowski) Karp. Phil studied Art History at the University of Buffalo then relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona where he spent most of his life. He was highly respected in the hospitality industry creating wine programs for restaurants and resort hotels. While in Scottsdale, Phil married Georgette Kelly and became the stepfather of her daughter Shirley.

Upon retirement, Phil moved to Idaho where he resided with his second wife, Helen Fox and his beloved dog, Millie. Phil is also survived by his siblings Nancy, Donald (Lynn), Kathy (Alan) Dolbeer, Joe (Peggy), Chris (Perry) Corsetti & Maryann (Mark) Salvadore as well as many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered as a savvy investor, a discerning wine connoisseur and a man who amused his family and friends with his individualistic thoughts and actions. For all who loved him, may fond memories endure.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.