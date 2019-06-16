|
Philip J. Karp
Hayden, ID - Phil Karp passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. He was the oldest of eight children born to Henry and Victoria (Burakowski) Karp. Phil studied Art History at the University of Buffalo then relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona where he spent most of his life. He was highly respected in the hospitality industry creating wine programs for restaurants and resort hotels. While in Scottsdale, Phil married Georgette Kelly and became the stepfather of her daughter Shirley.
Upon retirement, Phil moved to Idaho where he resided with his second wife, Helen Fox and his beloved dog, Millie. Phil is also survived by his siblings Nancy, Donald (Lynn), Kathy (Alan) Dolbeer, Joe (Peggy), Chris (Perry) Corsetti & Maryann (Mark) Salvadore as well as many nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered as a savvy investor, a discerning wine connoisseur and a man who amused his family and friends with his individualistic thoughts and actions. For all who loved him, may fond memories endure.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019