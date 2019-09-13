|
Philip M. Graham
Mesa - Philip M. Graham, 92 of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Phil was born in Bell Oak, MI on October 24, 1926, to Max and Lillian Graham. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon L. Graham of AZ; son Larry M. Graham, step-daughter, Nancy Wipper Wilde of MN and sister-in-law Jeanne Graham, Bloomfield, MI. Phil is the last to pass of 8 children. He is survived by son Steven M Graham [Iva], Loveland, CO and daughter, Kristi S Graham, Scottsdale, AZ, sister-in-law's Pat Franzen, Ft. Meyers, FL; Cynthia Ehlert, Estero, FL; Jean Iverson, Remer, MN.
Phil is a retired District Manager in the communication industry. Phil was a member of Grace Methodist Church, Mesa, AZ.
Per his wishes no services will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 13, 2019