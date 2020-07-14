Born June 19, 1959 — Passed On July 8, 2020



Phil leaves behind his wife Nannette of 26 years his two sons his pride and joy Mason 21 and Chance 20, the youngest of four, brothers Hank and Ted and sister Vivian (Bebe) , Nieces nephews and an abundance of other children he loved as his own. Nothing was more important to him than his family; all he ever did was dream of having children of his own; he gave his boys the world and wanted them to experience everything the world had to offer. Philip was a protector and a perfectionist and an amazing man with the biggest heart who always looked out for all who he loved . He would give you the shirt off his back with no expectation of having it returned… Unless of course you needed his tools. His laugh was infectious, and he was a true diehard ASU fan. He will forever remain in the hearts of every soul he touched. Our family has lost a true husband, father, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. Heaven has gained a genuine, kind and gentle soul.









