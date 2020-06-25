Phillip Gregory Hays
Hays, Phillip Gregory, 74, of rural Evansville, IN passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born June 29, 1945 in Ashland, KY to Fred M. Hays and Myrtle (Wheatley) Hays. He was the last of thirteen children born to this union. The Hays family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1954. At age seventeen, Phillip enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving at Luke Air Force Base. He was trained in the early days of computer science enabling a life-long career.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife Evelyn (Vranich) Hays; four children Brad (Karen) La Pier, Kellie (Mike Wrobel) La Pier, Lisa (Darin) Hays-Krier, and Jeannie Hays; brother Gary (Marti) Hays; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Phillip became a private pilot while living in Evansville flying out of Skylane Airport. He will be missed by friends Joe C., Gary S., and Tom B. at Exelon Nuclear Plant, Clinton, IL.
Phillip's last wish was to donate his body to Indiana University School of Medicine in the hopes of helping others. The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice staff nurse Karla and aide Autumn with helping Evelyn care for Phillip in his home per his wishes. A special thanks to Dr. David Hayes and Dr. Anthony Stephens for their care of Phillip. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Chemo Buddies of Evansville, or Heritage Hospice of Evansville.
Hays, Phillip Gregory, 74, of rural Evansville, IN passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born June 29, 1945 in Ashland, KY to Fred M. Hays and Myrtle (Wheatley) Hays. He was the last of thirteen children born to this union. The Hays family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1954. At age seventeen, Phillip enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving at Luke Air Force Base. He was trained in the early days of computer science enabling a life-long career.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife Evelyn (Vranich) Hays; four children Brad (Karen) La Pier, Kellie (Mike Wrobel) La Pier, Lisa (Darin) Hays-Krier, and Jeannie Hays; brother Gary (Marti) Hays; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Phillip became a private pilot while living in Evansville flying out of Skylane Airport. He will be missed by friends Joe C., Gary S., and Tom B. at Exelon Nuclear Plant, Clinton, IL.
Phillip's last wish was to donate his body to Indiana University School of Medicine in the hopes of helping others. The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice staff nurse Karla and aide Autumn with helping Evelyn care for Phillip in his home per his wishes. A special thanks to Dr. David Hayes and Dr. Anthony Stephens for their care of Phillip. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Chemo Buddies of Evansville, or Heritage Hospice of Evansville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.