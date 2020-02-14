|
Phillip Latchem
Scottsdale - With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of Phillip Adams Latchem, 37, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Phillip graduated from Desert Mountain High School where he played football, lacrosse and soccer. He also played saxophone and was in the Desert Mountain Marching Band for 4 years. He traveled on many field trips with school including trips to Las Vegas, Disneyland and Ireland. He was a manager for a fitness club. Phillip had the kindest heart and would help all those in need. He is survived by his mother Alicia and father Charles; brothers Adam, Mark and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18th. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th at the mortuary with burial to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society or St. Luke's Hospital. Hasta pronto quiero hijo, te llevas mi Corazon y todo mi amor - Tu mama, Alicia.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020