Phillip Manuel AjaPassed away unexpectedly July 4th, at Whidbey Island, WA. Born on December 20, 1988 to Roy and Kelli Aja,Phillip filled a room with laughter and was a friend to everyone and stranger to none. He was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents; Roy and Kelli his older brother, Roy Hayden; his younger sister, Mariah; his paternal grandmother, Irene Aja; and his maternal grandmother and grandfather Albert and Sandra Leslie. He is predeceased by his paternal & maternal grandfather, Basilio Aja & Carroll Sanders. Phillip's love and affection remain in our hearts and his family and friends.Funeral services will be held At Saint Henry Roman Catholic Church, August 8th at 10:00 AM 24750 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to a Memorial Scholarship Fund set up by his Livestock Judging Family.