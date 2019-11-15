|
Phillip N. Francies
Phillip N. Francies 86, an Arizona native born December 14, 1932, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019. A Veteran in the United States Army serving as an Assistant Platoon Sergeant. He was recognized for his service in the Korean War, National Defense and UN Service. He was devoted to his country and to his family.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona and attended Phoenix Union High School. Phil was one of the owner operators for the family business, Francies Dates and Fruit Company. The business started in 1932 by Phil's father and continued as a thriving business throughout Phil's life. He was instrumental in the success of the date company as the Operational Plant Manager.
Phil was a devoted, admired and caring husband to his childhood sweetheart, Norma Francies (Basila) who survives him today. He is also survived by his children Philip Jr., Mark, Debbie, Tom, Donna and Lori, nine grandchildren and three great grand-children, brothers Sydney Francies (Bobby) and Bob Francies (Judy) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Phil was preceded in death by his son Michael, sister Alice (Teeter) Francies, Brother Dennis Francies, brother Norman Francies and parents Nasib and Nettie Francies.
Of the many roles Phil had, "Grandpa", was his favorite. He was kind, caring, fun and above all loving.
Phil was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed going to the Arizona lakes and catching the fish to clean and cook to perfection. He also loved to golf, and the heat of Arizona never stopped him. He was a simple man who loved his family. He will be sorely missed, and the great memories will always be cherished.
In Loving Memory
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us
Every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed
And very dear.
Family and friends will celebrate Phil's life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix with a Visitation held from 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM and a special Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. Phil will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, at 1:30 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019