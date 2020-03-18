|
Philomena Anne Peragine
Phoenix - Philomena Anne Peragine, 84, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on March 15, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Bronx, New York, to Anne and Dominick DiLauro on April 4, 1935. As a young woman, she attended Mount Vernon Nursing School. She married Anthony on February 1, 1958; they were married 54 years. Early in their marriage they moved from New York to Phoenix. Their love was strengthened by their strong Catholic faith that helped them in good times and bad. Her love will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She had a generous spirit and was loved by many. Together they raised their eight children. She was an active member for 50 years at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and siblings Joseph and Richard DiLauro.
Phyllis is survived by her eight children Josephine Bart (Robert), Christina Tussey (Tod), Carol Pivoda (Don), Mary Martinez (Paul), Patricia Antila (Tom), Linda Kuhn (Mikel), Paul Peragine, Robert Peragine (Heather). Her twelve grandchildren Dawn, Ryan, Ethan, Elyse, Tyler, Kayla, Serena, Danielle, Heidi, Andrew, Schyler, Ryan, and Jared. Her great-grandchildren Taylor, Eleanor, Ruth, Benjamin, Claire, Natalie, Anthony, Sophia, Gannon, Cashton, Kathleen, and Killian.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020, from 10:00-11:30, Rosary at 11:30-12:00pm at Heritage Mortuary, 7545 West Rose Garden Lane, Glendale, Arizona, 85308. Burial will follow at St Francis Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street Phoenix, AZ.
Memorials may be given to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Mary's Food Bank
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020