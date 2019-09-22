|
Phyllis A. West
Phoenix - Phyllis Arlene West, a long-time resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on May 11, 2016, she was 86 years of age.
Born on April 6, 1930 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania as Phyllis Arlene Rebok, she later married Charles West and moved to Phoenix, in the early 1950s, where she and Charles raised three children.
She was a beautiful lady, married to a wonderful husband, Charles for over 60 years.
Phyllis was a warm, friendly person who was always a pleasure to be around, and although suffered from scleroderma in her later years, never seemed to complain. Phyllis had the respect of her friends and neighbors, along with anyone that came into contact with her.
Suffering from ailments for over forty years, she never let these ailments stop her from doing work around the house, yard, traveling, or caring for people.
Several of the most outstanding characteristics of Phyllis were caring and loyalty. Her husband suffered from and eventually passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's, in the last years of his life. Even though Phyllis suffered herself, she never the less cared for Charles until his death in 2015. She was an example of self-sacrifice and character of the highest degree.
Three children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren currently survive Phyllis.
Many thanks to Hansen Mortuary for their caring and service performed. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019