Phyllis Bernstein



Scottsdale - 90, of Scottsdale, AZ, Phyllis passed away on February 3rd, 2019 just shy of her 91st birthday. She passed away peacefully in her home of 25 years watching the Super Bowl and enjoying McDonald's French fries. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on February 20, 1928. She was the first president of the Frank Sinatra Fan Club and graduated from NYU with a degree in Social Work. She moved to Scarsdale, N.Y. to raise her two children. She started the Art Center and became a very successful art dealer. Phyllis was a very generous person, helped others, and volunteered her time as a social worker. In 1990, Phyllis and Arni (Morrison) moved out west to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and enjoyable winters. She enjoyed reading, traveling, investing in the stock market, and savoring a fine piece of milk chocolate. Most of all, she loved spending time with all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and grandson, Matthew Berens, and survived by her sons Richard (Rebecca) of Madison WI, Robert Berens (Frances Ducar) of Phoenix, AZ, and grandchildren Taylor Berens of Tempe, AZ, Willie, and Althea, both of Madison, WI, and Dallas, Dillan, Dakota and Becky Ducar all from Phoenix, AZ. Services will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 11:30 at Hansen Mortuary at 8314 N. 7th St., PHX. All are welcome to attend. Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 8, 2019