Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Bernstein


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Bernstein Obituary
Phyllis Bernstein

Scottsdale - 90, of Scottsdale, AZ, Phyllis passed away on February 3rd, 2019 just shy of her 91st birthday. She passed away peacefully in her home of 25 years watching the Super Bowl and enjoying McDonald's French fries. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on February 20, 1928. She was the first president of the Frank Sinatra Fan Club and graduated from NYU with a degree in Social Work. She moved to Scarsdale, N.Y. to raise her two children. She started the Art Center and became a very successful art dealer. Phyllis was a very generous person, helped others, and volunteered her time as a social worker. In 1990, Phyllis and Arni (Morrison) moved out west to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and enjoyable winters. She enjoyed reading, traveling, investing in the stock market, and savoring a fine piece of milk chocolate. Most of all, she loved spending time with all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and grandson, Matthew Berens, and survived by her sons Richard (Rebecca) of Madison WI, Robert Berens (Frances Ducar) of Phoenix, AZ, and grandchildren Taylor Berens of Tempe, AZ, Willie, and Althea, both of Madison, WI, and Dallas, Dillan, Dakota and Becky Ducar all from Phoenix, AZ. Services will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 11:30 at Hansen Mortuary at 8314 N. 7th St., PHX. All are welcome to attend. Visit hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Chapel
Download Now