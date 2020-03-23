|
Phyllis Dian Kennedy
Surprise - Phyllis Dian Kennedy, our beautiful, kind, caring loving mother passed away on March 19, 2020.
Born in Tennessee, on October 14,1947 to the late Buchanan and Isabelle Nelson. She was married on June 18, 1963 to her husband, William Boyd Kennedy, sharing almost 57 years of marriage together. She spent her 72 years of life living selflessly and spreading her kindness to those around her. What mattered most to her was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by her many dear friends and devoted family. She is survived by her husband Bill, her four children and their spouses: Pam and Brian MacGregor, Bill Kennedy, David Kennedy & Brian and Nikki Kennedy, as well her grandchildren: Nicole, Nicholas, Kailey, Brianna, Ryan, and Dillon, two step grandchildren Jessica and Jordon, great grandchildren Kaleb and Aidan & four sisters Jeannie, Jackie, Llowana and Sherie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Helen & brothers Bobby and Buck.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother because she had a big heart, she was so patient, thoughtful and loving. She was a peacekeeper. She was considerate, thoughtful and giving.
Being fond of decorating and baking, Phyllis loved holidays, especially Christmas. She had an extensive Santa collection. She loved the rain, living in Arizona for 40 years, she welcomed the smell and sounds of rain.
She retired after over 16 years with Costco and then enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and spending time with family.
Knowing that Phyllis left this earth after a long battle with cancer further adds to the strength that she held within. She spent her life living for others and she will be greatly missed. "Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." Albert Einstein
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 5-8PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11AM at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020