Phyllis DixonPeoria - Phyllis Lebar Dixon (nee Groessl) age 83 of Peoria, AZ passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. Born October 2, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph and LaVergne Groessl. Beloved wife of the late Fred H. Dixon, Jr. who was the love of her life. Phyllis is survived by sons Steven and Scott Dixon of AZ, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.Phyllis graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1954, she continued to be involved with her High School Alumni Association for over 30 years. Following Highschool she went on to receive her Masters Degree in Education from Arizona State University. Continuing on to teach business education at Mesa Community College as well as many other business schools.Phyllis enjoyed teaching and traveling, but her greatest joy was spending holidays and birthdays with her family. She would generously spoil them, as her family was her pride and joy.Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date.