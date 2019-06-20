|
|
Phyllis H. Cox
- - Phyllis passed away June 4, 2019 and had been lovingly surrounded by many family members and friends during her last couple of days. Phyllis was born in North Platte, NE in 1923. She graduated from Ogallala HS and attended Kearney State Teachers' College. She started teaching once the US entered WWII. During this time she met her soul mate Burton who was attending flight training school. They eventually married, had 3 children, and in 1965 moved the family to AZ. Phyllis became a department head at Hayden Library on the ASU campus until her retirement in the 1980's. Phyllis loved ballroom dancing, attending parties telling jokes, talking politics, and tending to her beautiful geraniums. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burton and sister Irma Thalken. She is survived by sister JoAnn Armstrong, children Burton Jr, Tim (Carol), Lesilyn Lassen (Ken), 5 grand children, and 11 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many and was always reaching out to expand her circle of friends. Services will be private and in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 20 to June 21, 2019