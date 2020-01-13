|
|
Phyllis Heikens
Phyllis Heikens passed away peacefully on the afternoon of January 8, 2020 at the age of 82 due to complications with her long fight with cancer.
Phyllis was born on March 11, 1937 in Fort Dodge, IA to her parents, Walter and Marian Brockman. She graduated from Buena Vista College and received a degree in elementary education from Drake University. She married Burdette Heikens in 1958. The Heikens lived in the Ankeny, IA area for 25 years where Phyllis taught at Ankeny Community Schools. She retired in 1990 and moved to Cave Creek, AZ where she lived an adventurous and fulfilled life until her death. She spent her remaining time being a loving wife, a supportive mother, a wonderful grandmother, a friend to many and her real passion helping others by serving in various organizations in the Cave Creek /Carefree, AZ community.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mike Cormack of Des Moines, IA; her son and daughter-in-law Laird and Michele Heikens of Timnath, CO, grandchildren Amber Heikens, Shawn and wife Lauren Heikens and special friend Paul Meredith. She was preceded in Death by her husband Burdette Heikens.
Phyllis will be cremated and her ashes will be spread with her late husband on the Heikens Family farm near Milford, IA in a private family service. A celebration of life Memorial is being planned for the Spring of 2020 in the Cave Creek/Carefree, AZ community.
For those who would like to donate in her honor, go to the P.E.O. Foundation website www.peointernational.org; 1- Look for Giving Opportunities, 2- Select P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) , 3- Donate in memory of Phyllis Heikens , 4- Chapter Code & State = FG\AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020