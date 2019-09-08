|
Phyllis J. Carlson
Goodyear - Phyllis J. Carlson passed away from heart failure at her home in Goodyear Arizona on September 3, 2019. Born on April 7, 1931 in Sioux City, Iowa, Phyllis was the daughter of Eduard and Opal Ideker. Phyllis had five siblings, three brothers and two sisters.
Phyllis graduated in 1949 from Leeds High School in Sioux City, Iowa and later moved to Arizona. She spent her career at APS for 32 years and was active in retiree events. Her first husband, and father of her children, was Harold C. Anderson. Later she remarried and spent 16 years with her second husband Mike Rohan until his passing. Phyllis then reunited with her high school friend Norm Carlson and they were married in 1997.
A natural athlete, Phyllis loved to fish, golf, bowl, dance, play bocce and even play cards and board games. She and Norm spent the last 22 years traveling many places around the world, spending summers in Minnesota and the rest of the year in Goodyear. A life-long church member, she and Norm were members of The Church at Litchfield Park.
Throughout her life, Phyllis was devoted to her family, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. By far, her favorite times were with her family and the many fun gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Norm Carlson of Goodyear, her daughter Diana Toon of Glendale, son Ron and daughter in-law Bridgid Anderson of Scottsdale; her granddaughters Stephanie Toon and Kendra Richey; her great-grandchildren Kendyl, Christian, and Dylan; her sister Dee and husband Lew Morrical of Phoenix, her sister Caroll and husband Robert Rankin of Denver Colorado, her brother Chris Ideker, of Las Vegas, and her step-children Gary Carlson of St. Louis Park, MN and Cindy Gustafson, Tahoe City, CA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, memorial service at 1:00 pm with a reception after. Attire is casual. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Phyllis be given to The Church of Litchfield Park's Youth Programs. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019