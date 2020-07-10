1/1
Phyllis J. Snyder
Phyllis J. Snyder

Phyllis Jean Snyder, 88, of Prescott, Arizona passed away July 3, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1931 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Philip and Pearl (Sherman) Jones. Music played a very important role in Phyllis' life, whether she was singing in the church choir or at her job in the Music Department of St. Mary's College. She also was very active with her children as they grew-up; as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Camp Fire Girls leader, and Sunday School teacher. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with driving trips throughout the United States and Canada and cruises to Alaska and Mexico. She was also an avid pie lover who lived by the motto "Life is short; eat dessert first".

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years Lee Snyder; her children Roger (Mona) Snyder of Niles, MI, Jeffrey (Debbie) Snyder of Prescott, AZ and Julie (Jim) Gentry of Midlothian, VA; as well as her sister JoAnne (Vern) Fields of Bowling Green, OH; and she will also be greatly missed by her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:00 am at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351, with burial to follow at Sunland Memorial Park. To send condolences please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
