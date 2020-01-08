Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Joan Mullen Ballard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Joan Mullen Ballard Obituary
Phyllis Joan Mullen Ballard

February 2, 1934 -

December 28, 2019

Phyllis was born in Mt. Vernon, IL, and passed away in Payson, AZ. She is survived by a daughter Patti, and a son Robert Mullen Jr., as well as brother James Spurlock, his wife Sue, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetary located at 9925 West Thomas Rd. in Avondale AZ on Saturday, January 11 at 1 PM. Donations can be made in her memory to the Payson Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -