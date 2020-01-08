|
Phyllis Joan Mullen Ballard
February 2, 1934 -
December 28, 2019
Phyllis was born in Mt. Vernon, IL, and passed away in Payson, AZ. She is survived by a daughter Patti, and a son Robert Mullen Jr., as well as brother James Spurlock, his wife Sue, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetary located at 9925 West Thomas Rd. in Avondale AZ on Saturday, January 11 at 1 PM. Donations can be made in her memory to the Payson Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020