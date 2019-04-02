|
|
Phyllis Joy Cherry
Phoenix - Phyllis Joy Cherry, 82, passed away peacefully March 28, 2019. Phyllis a 3rd generation Arizonan, was born in Phoenix AZ. She attended Tucson High School and the University of Arizona where she met the love of her life, Jim and married March 2, 1957. Survived by her husband of 62 years, James Henry Cherry Jr., children: James Henry Cherry III (Rebecca Cherry), Aileen Cherry Yancey, Rosalind O'Neil (Tom O'Neil), 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, her sister Shirley Dickerson, brother Robert Chipman, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers or a service the family will be honoring her on Easter with a toast of Miller Lite at 3:00 PM. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 2, 2019