Phyllis Lalley
Queen Creek - Phyllis Rose Lalley, 80, formerly of Elgin, Illinois passed away on the evening of January 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Elgin on January 4, 1939 to Donald C. and Ruth E. (Garman) Van Buren. She was the third of three daughters. Phyllis was raised in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1957. After high school she attended Copley Memorial Nursing Program and began her career as an R.N. She worked in labor and delivery for much of her nursing career, which began in Elgin and continued in Arizona at Mesa Lutheran Hospital. Prior to retiring in 2000, she worked as a surgical nurse. Following retirement, she went to work at the family plastics business, Plastic Injection Molders of Arizona (PIMA) as the office manager. Phyllis (Peachy) Van Buren married Donald Paul Lalley on February 11, 1961 in Elgin. They welcomed four of their children before moving to Arizona in 1971. Their fifth child was born in Scottsdale. Outside of work, Peachy was active in church and strong in her faith. She devoted countless hours to charitable organizations including UMOM and Justa Center. She was also passionate about sewing/quilting and often donated her work to various charities. She is survived by one son, D. Brian (Allyson) Lalley and three daughters: Cathy Lalley, Diane Lalley, and Nancy (Travis) Smith, and her daughter-in-law, Lois (Don) Downin; one sister, Alice Philips; her grandchildren: Rebecca (Brandon) Halstead, Elizabeth, Abigail, Natalie, Hannah, and Timothy; 6 nieces and nephews, and her beloved dogs, Rosie and Daisy. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Donna Wisser, her beloved husband, Donald, and her third child, Michael Lalley, and nephews, Mark Wisser and Paul Lalley, and her niece, Sally (McIntyre) Scharp. She spent a lifetime making friends, helping people, and spreading her love. She will be greatly missed. Her life will be celebrated on February 9 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew United Methodist Church at 2540 West Baseline Road, Mesa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Justa Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019