Phyllis Lucille Nielsen
Phyllis Lucille Nielsen passed away quietly on April 8, 2020. Phyllis was born on April 4, 1939 in Chillicothe Missouri to Harleigh and Lucille Edson. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth W. Nielsen and three sons; Cory Nielsen (56), Gary Nielsen (54) and Jeff NIelsen (52). Phyllis had 4 grandchildren; Natalie, Evelyn, Chase and Landon.
Phyllis had a true zest for life. She enjoyed driving her Mustang, which was equipped with a "racing" package, playing billiards with the ladies and blackjack.
Services for Phyllis was be announced at a later time. Privacy is requested.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020