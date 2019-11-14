Services
Legacy Funeral Home-Mesa
4403 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 508-6888
Gilbert - Phyllis Mae (Tyner) White, 89, of Gilbert, passed away Monday November 11, 2019.

Born in Waltham, MA on July 18, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Beatrice (Mills) Tyner. Prior to moving to Gilbert, Ms. White resided in Chandler for thirty years and raised a family in Phoenix where she lived for many years. In her earlier years, Phyllis wrote for the local newspaper, worked at Sears, then sold advertising space until retirement. She loved music, singing, conversing with everyone, reading, and spending time with her family.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Sidney Tyner and her sister Evelyn Austin.

She is survived by her two children, Richard H. White and Beverly M. Thompson, their spouses Rosemary White and Douglas Thompson, Sr., all of whom live in Mesa; four grandchildren: Deborah Emmons of Mesa, Margaret Rodrigue of Denham Springs, Louisiana; Doug Thompson Jr. of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Christopher Thompson of Gilbert; five great-grandchildren: Gary Emmons III of Mesa, Chelsea Garlock of Mesa, Keely and Shay Thompson of Gilbert, Benjamin Rodrigue of Denham Springs, Louisiana; and two great-great grandchildren: Falynn and Renley Garlock.

Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Chapel of Legacy Funeral Home, 4403 E. Broadway Rd. Mesa, AZ 85206.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
