Phyllis Merrill Agee
Buckeye - Phyllis Merrill Agee of Buckeye AZ passed away January 22, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born May 19, 1929, in Pima AZ, second daughter of J.D. and Bessie Merrill. She grew up in Safford AZ where she attended high school. After high school she attended Arizona State College (now NAU) in Flagstaff where she received her teaching degree and also met her husband Lenard.
She and Lenard were married August 13, 1950 and moved to Florence AZ where they both started their teaching careers. They moved to Buckeye in 1955 where she taught at Buckeye Elementary School for 30 years and was best known for teaching home economics, which she loved. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and an avid cat lover. After she retired, she was always doing something and decided to take some classes in painting. She seemed to have a natural talent for painting and she got pretty good at it. She loved to travel with Lenard back East to attend Lenard's WWII reunions and of course out to San Diego every year with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lenard, and her sisters Marge Bowen and Sylvia Straub. She is survived by her sister Jae Dee Hendrickson-Chamberlain, her daughters Pam Treguboff and Polly Agee, her son Lance Agee (Julia), 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held January 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1002 Eason Ave, Buckeye AZ. Visitation will be in the relief society room from 9 - 10am with services to follow at 10:00 am. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of The Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020