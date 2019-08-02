|
Phyllis Renee Neroni (nee Brenner) of Cleveland, Ohio, age 87, died of natural causes on July 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Phyllis, born January 26, 1932, is the mother of four girls, Karyn Conrath (spouse, Richard), Cheryl Kearns (spouse, Tim), Kathleen Donaldson (spouse, Judge Paul, deceased), and Patricia Neroni (deceased). Her only son, Robert Jr. (spouse, Lenore), was considered her final gift to her beloved husband, Robert Joseph Neroni. Phyllis was the cherished grandmother to Katey Hamel (Abigail and Lilley Hamel), Heather Stein (Lola Maines), Scott Nelson (Nessia, Zev, Kai Nelson), and Ryan Conrath. Phyllis's brother, Ronald Brenner (spouse, Susan) resides in Cherry Hill, NJ, Sister, Marlene (Brenner) Dank, preceded her in death.(nephews: Michael, Philip, Lawrence Dank). Phyllis's loving parents, Blanche and Robert Brenner, Cleveland, OH, are deceased.
A celebration of her life will be held Saint Patrick's Community Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at 10815 North 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Donations may be sent on-line to Arizona Helping Hands: http://www.AZhelpinghands.org or mailed to Arizona Helping Hands, 3110 East Thunderbird Road, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032. AZ Helping Hands is a non profit organization based solely for the purpose of assisting in the plight of foster children and the families who selflessly care for them. Phyllis Neroni's daughter, Kathleen (Neroni) Donaldson, Scottsdale, is the founder of AZHH.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 2, 2019