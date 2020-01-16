|
|
Phyllis Ruth Markham Cecil
Mesa - CECIL, Phyllis Ruth Markham, 89, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born in Miami, Arizona to Fred and Viva Markham. She lived in Miami with her husband, Bennie Joe Cecil until 1981 when they moved to Mesa. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her two children: son, Christopher (Dana) of Miami; daughter, Lori Ellsworth (Gary) of Mesa, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 6:00pm at the Legacy Funeral Home at 4403 E. Broadway Road in Mesa, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020