Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
3530 North 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Soberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Soberg


1925 - 2019
Phyllis Soberg Obituary
Phyllis Soberg

Scottsdale - Phyllis J. Soberg (Eberhardt), 94, was born on January 24, 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died on December 3, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She moved from Cincinnati to Chicago when she was 7 years old and attended grade school and Proviso high school there. During WW II she worked driving an ambulance for the Red Cross in Chicago. After the war she met Orville A. Soberg and they married in 1948. They moved to Phoenix in 1949 and raised their four children there. She loved to travel with family and friends visiting all 50 states and many countries. She also attended all her grandchildren's college graduations and weddings. Phyllis was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist church which she attended for 70 years. She is survived by daughters, Marsha Aldrich, Phoenix, AZ and Wendy Cumpton (Ben) Reno, NV; sons, Wayne Soberg (Rebecca) Seabeck, WA and Warren Soberg (Margaret) Scottsdale AZ; sister, Lois Spangler, Parker, CO; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3530 North 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85018. Contributions may be made to Christian Family Care Agency, 2346 N Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004, https://cfcare.org/ or the National Foundation for Cancer Research, 5515 Security Lane, Suite 1105, Rockville, MD 20852, https://www.nfcr.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
