Phyllis Stewart
Cave Creek - Phyllis Marguerite Stewart, 76, of Cave Creek, AZ went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20th, 2019. Born on 11/3/1942 in Kansas City, KS to Paul and Alma Dyer she was the 5th of 6 children. She grew up in Independence, Missouri among a family of close-knit brothers and sisters. She moved to Kansas City as a young woman and met and married Carvel Dickson Stewart on May 22, 1965, the love of her life for 54 years. In 1969 they were transferred to Southern California for work where they had a son, Christopher. After a short stop in Salt Lake City they moved back to Southern California where she helped raise a family and started a family business. After 30 wonderful years in Southern California, making many friends and traveling around the state, they eventually settled in Phoenix, Arizona in 2002 to be close to their grandchildren, Lauren and Joseph. Phyllis was smart, witty and above all determined. If she had been born in a different time and place, who knows the limits of her boundless energy. More than anything she was a committed follower of Christ and to her husband, Carvel and family. She was a prayer warrior and despite many challenges in life remained upbeat and committed to running a good race, 1 Cor 9:24. She is survived by her loving husband, Carvel, son Chris, daughter in law Kelly, grandchildren Joseph and Lauren, Sisters Polly, Paula, and Brother Herb. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister Pat and brother Jim. We remain confident she is now in a better place but for us left behind it is not quite as bright as it once was. She fought a brave battle for 9 years with ovarian cancer. She was always committed to helping others and as such, in leu of flowers, would want others to benefit from the generosity of her friends and family. Please respectfully consider donating to Colleen's Dream in her memory. A Memorial Service and Celebration of her life will be held at Scottsdale Bible Church, Grace Chapel on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019