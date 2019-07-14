|
Phyllis Wagner
Mesa - Mrs. Phyllis Wagner, age 87, passed away peacefully at home and went to be with our Lord on July 2, 2019. She was born February 2, 1932 in Dover (now Westlake), Ohio to the late John Maxwell and Esther Cooley Keefer. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William W. Wagner. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Rex) Rose and Carolyn (Dean) Weinland and seven beloved grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Phyllis and 'Bill' married in August 1955 and moved from Chicago to Scottsdale in 1960. Phyllis was a early elementary school teacher for 33 Years. She and her husband loved to travel and shared many adventures around the world. Phyllis loved her word puzzles, reading and writing.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019