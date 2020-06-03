Phyllis Ziminski
Peoria - Phyllis Ann Ziminski, age 77 of Peoria, AZ, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 10 years to Dr. Thomas L. Ziminski. Cherished mother of Alicia, Peter, Kathy, Gregory, Christine and Thomas. Loving grandmother of 22 grandchildren. Phyllis was born in West Hazleton, PA to the late William and Arlene Ferry. She graduated with a BSN from John Hopkins University. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.