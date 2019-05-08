Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lowmans Funeral Home
717 W. Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Stotonic Cemetery
District 4 on the Gila River Indian Reservation
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
District 4 Service Center
1510 W. SanTan Street
Sacaton, AZ
View Map
Pierre Edmond Daniel Flood Obituary
Pierre Edmond Daniel Flood

Phoenix - Pierre Edmond Daniel Flood was born on September 6, 1984, and regretfully was called to meet his Creator on May 2, 2019. Although his time with us was brief, he left an imprint on every person that was fortunate enough to know him. He will be remembered for his irresistible sense of humor, courageous spirit, curious nature, adventurous life, his laugh, loyalty, charm, intelligence, and willingness to help his friends and family. He lived wholeheartedly, embracing every moment, and was the kind of person anyone would want on their side. He is survived by his wife Sarah, sister Seipe (Don), niece Jeannette, loving cousins, relatives, in-laws, friends, and dogs. Pierre was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Claudette Flood. Pierre was half Native American, from the Akimel O'odham and Lakota nations, and half French, from Bar-sur-Aube, France. He was a proud ASU Sun Devil, aspiring Historian, tattoo connoisseur, and avid traveler. He will be greatly missed, but enthusiastically remembered. The viewing and visitation service will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM, Saturday May 11, 2019 at Lowmans Funeral Home located at 717 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041. His graveside service will be held 8:00 am, Saturday May 18, 2019 at Stotonic Cemetery located in District 4 on the Gila River Indian Reservation. Immediately following, there will be a memorial service and meal at the District 4 Service Center, 1510 W. SanTan Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
