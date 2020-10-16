Platon Dracatos



In Loving Memory of Platon Dracatos: March 14,1930-October 13,2020. Survived by his ex-wife (and only wife), Coralia Grivas Ioannou, his daughter Heidi Vivan, his son, John Dracatos, his daughter Irene Pakravan, his son-in-laws Dario Vivan and Aria Pakravan, and his grandchildren Antonio Vivan, Angelo Vivan, Eleni Vivan, and Ava Pakravan. A wonderful, hard working, self-employed provider with an insatiable desire for constantly learning new things, traveling, and enthusiastically sharing his knowledge as well as travel experiences with others. His keen and powerful foresight helped rescue his family, just on time, from a dangerous rising political regime in Harare, Zimbabwe, Africa where he was born (then Salisbury, Rhodesia). A most generous and fun-loving man, of Greek descent, with an endless sense of humor and consistently joyful attitude - even in the face of intense pressures throughout his life. His warmth, gentleness, kindness and giving nature was felt by all whether close family and friends, mere acquaintances or strangers. He was deeply loved by his family and by many around the world. His relentless faith pulled him through to multiple miracles in his health journey, especially, within the last three years. His amazing strength and determination as a person was clearly evident all of his life and throughout his challenging health journey. He enjoyed making it to 90 years and talked about making it another decade to 100 years as a "Centurion." However, God had different plans and he is now making everybody giggle in Heaven while enjoying the fullness of God's Presence. He is forever free now from all evil, suffering and all manners of death. May he eternally REST IN PEACE.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store