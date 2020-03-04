|
Polly Ann Peters (Lawler)
On Monday, 2 March, 2020 Polly Ann Peters (Lawler) loving mom, grandma, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 79.
Polly was born on 27 January 1941 in Philcampbell, AL. Polly had a passion for the outdoors, video gaming, gardening, and feeding birds, especially hummingbirds; their return always caused a stir in her backyard. She had a quick wit and was always drinking coffee. She had a kind and compassionate spirit. Her southern roots ran deep in her cooking style; black-eyed peas, cornbread and a pot of collards were a staple in her kitchen. There were two kinds of music in her home country and western, choose one. Her laugh was infectious and you had to laugh along. Polly was preceded in death by her father, Hulen and her mother Flaurie (Obie). Five brothers and one sister. She is survived by her 3 children Angela Peters (Brant), Wes Peters and wife AJ Estrada, Luciana Peters and husband Rex Adkins and her 3 grandsons Kyle and Chance Peters, Quinten Brant and two granddaughters Brittany Titch and Nicole Peters, great grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, 5 March 2020 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary 2350 E Greenway Road Phoenix at 1:30 In lieu of flowers a donation to the in her name. www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020