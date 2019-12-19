|
Polly Frances Reed
Polly Frances Reed born March 24th, 1935 in Wynona, Oklahoma. She passed away after a brief illness on November 29, 2019.
She graduated from Hominy High School in Hominy, Oklahoma. After graduation, Polly moved to Joliet, Illinois and married Charles Reed (deceased). Upon retirement, she moved to Scottsdale and pursued a successful career in real estate. In Scottsdale, she spent her time entertaining in her lovely home, enjoying an active hobby of ballroom and country-western dancing and pursing her love for fashion apparel at its finest.
She is survived by her son, JR Reed and her daughter, Heidi Joutras. Her grandchildren are Somer Barnhart and Ashlee Bratcher Joutras. Her great-grandchildren are Jaden Barnhart, Gunnar and Booker Bratcher.
One of her proudest achievements was in 1991 when Polly and three others founded the Creative Women of Pinnacle Peak (CWPP). This Scottsdale based 501(c)(3) charity is devoted to helping women and children in need. Polly was continuously active in every position of CWPP's leadership and provided many unselfish acts of kindness for over 29 years. Along with her devotion to family life and commitments to this charity, she continued to attend her high school reunions in Hominy, Oklahoma. Polly was known by all to exemplify the virtues of kindness, charity, and compassion. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of sharing her life.
Polly Reed's family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Polly Reed Memorial Fund at Creative Women of Pinnacle Peak, 8711 Pinnacle Peak Rd. PMB 244, Scottsdale, AZ 85255- 3555 or http://creativewomenofpinnaclepeak.com scroll down to bottom page of website. Donate to Polly Reed Memorial Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019