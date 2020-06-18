Polly S. Capeloto
Phoenix - Polly S. Capeloto, age 99, formerly of Seattle, Washington passed away June 12 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was just 43 days shy of her 100th birthday. Polly grew up on a small dairy farm in Woodinville, Washington where her brother Wayne and animals large and small were her early companions. She graduated from Bothell High School and remained connected to school friends well into her 90's. Polly married Ben Capeloto on December 6, 1941, the eve of Pearl Harbor. She was a devoted wife and mother to Leslie and Dean. Polly had a compassionate soul, a sharp sense of humor, an ever positive attitude, and an unforgettable smile.
She was predeceased by her son Dean Capeloto, her husband Ben Capeloto, and her brother Wayne Suttles. She is survived by her daughter Leslie Locklear, son-in-law Hamp Locklear, sister-in-law Dorothy Burgess, brother-in-law Bob Capeloto, and sixteen nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks from her family for the loving care by the caregivers at Avamere at the Stratford and the exceptional and devoted care from Hospice of the Valley. Donations may be made to her favorite charity, The Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.