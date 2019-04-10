|
|
Polly S. Sandoval
Phoenix - Age 94, passed away on April 7, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Polly was born on April 10, 1924 in Concho, AZ. Visitation will be held at 9:15AM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd, Phoenix, with Rosary at 9:30AM. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10AM, with Committal Services to be held at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery, immediately following the Mass. Condolences may be offered at www.greerwilsonchapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019