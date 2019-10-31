|
|
Polly Sapp
Polly Terry was born July 20, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa. She left us on October 21, 2019. Polly moved to Phoenix in the late 1960's and became a sportswriter for several publications, and then moved on to a successful career in Public Relations.
In the early 80's, she was a partner with her husband Paul Sapp in a pool service and repair company called Pool Folks and also Black Bottom Pool Products.
During all of her life she was tireless in giving girls opportunities, and empowering women however possible. She donated to many charities and her two favorites are The Arizona Humane Society and Heifer International. A warmer and more caring woman will be hard to find.
Date of Service: Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 4pm, All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Celebration of Life: Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 1pm to 4pm, Phoenix City Grille, 5816 N 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019