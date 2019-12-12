Resources
Pratty "Olene" McBride Obituary
Phoenix - Passed away Saturday, December 7th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Olene was born on March 28, 1942 in Bell City, Missouri to Francis Marion Norman and LaVerne Kinnison. Her family moved to Arizona when she was a young girl and on September 3rd 1960 she married the love of her life, Vernon Burt McBride. Together they lovingly raised their two sons Vernon Clinton (Debra) and John Patrick (Patricia). Olene was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grammy, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Beautiful both inside and out; she was strong, independent, loyal, and a woman of many talents. Those that knew her well were blessed to have witnessed her strum a guitar while beautifully singing one of her favorite songs. This sight was a cherished favorite by many, especially her great grand-babies. She enjoyed traveling with her family, loved nature, and never passed on a good book. Her honesty, one-of-a-kind spirit, and beautiful smile will forever be missed. This sweet lady was beloved by many, especially her grandchildren: Candice, Danielle (Chris), and Clinton (Kara) and her step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Barbara), Jaime, Janell, and Jason (Caleena). She loved her family above all else, and especially adored her great-grandchildren, Chase, Gage, Paysen, McKinzlee, Kennedy, Emmy, and Tate whom she fondly referred to as "my sweet babies". She is survived by her sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Brenda (Pete) and brother Mike, many nieces, nephews, great and greater, cousins, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, parents, and stepson Richard. She was greeted in Heaven by many loved ones both family and friends whom passed before her. She left a special mark on this world and losing her leaves an empty space in our hearts. We are the lucky ones to call her ours; Rest In Peace beautiful Angel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
