Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
For more information about
Prescott Benson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Prescott Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prescott Benson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Prescott Benson Obituary
Prescott Benson

Mesa - Prescott A. Benson, 87 went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2019. Scott was born in LA, CA on Sept. 20, 1931 to Prescott O. Benson and Lois G. Benson. He is survived by daughter Debbie Benson, Son-in-law Ken Murdock; three Grandsons Michael & Marcus Martinez and Prescott Murdock; granddaughter Janea Murdock; five great grandchildren Kaela, Colby, Dylan, Braeton, Mckinley Martinez; and great-great grandson Giovanni, with one more due in March. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (Dwayne), wife (Helen) and daughter (Denise Murdock). Scott was blessed by Ministering to many churches as a full time Minister and Intern Minister. Viewing\Services will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am. More detailed information about Scott can be viewed www.resthavencarrtenney.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Download Now