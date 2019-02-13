|
|
Prescott Benson
Mesa - Prescott A. Benson, 87 went to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2019. Scott was born in LA, CA on Sept. 20, 1931 to Prescott O. Benson and Lois G. Benson. He is survived by daughter Debbie Benson, Son-in-law Ken Murdock; three Grandsons Michael & Marcus Martinez and Prescott Murdock; granddaughter Janea Murdock; five great grandchildren Kaela, Colby, Dylan, Braeton, Mckinley Martinez; and great-great grandson Giovanni, with one more due in March. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (Dwayne), wife (Helen) and daughter (Denise Murdock). Scott was blessed by Ministering to many churches as a full time Minister and Intern Minister. Viewing\Services will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am. More detailed information about Scott can be viewed www.resthavencarrtenney.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 13, 2019