Pris R. Avalos



Phoenix - It is with great sadness, the family shares the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, colleague, classmate, teammate and friend to so many, Pris R. Avalos.



Pris R. Avalos passed away on July 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.



Pris R. Avalos was preceded in death by his Father, Priciliano G. Avalos.



Pris is survived by his Mother, Esther R. Avalos, sisters Cynthia Hernandez and Yvonne Avalos, Nephews Richard Hernandez Jr. and Matthew Hernandez.



Pris was born in Globe, Arizona on March 3, 1955. He attended George Washington and Buena Vista Schools in Miami, Arizona. When his parents moved to Globe, he attended East Globe School. His love and passion to play football began at the age of 12 years old and he was awarded 1st place in the annual Ford Punt, Pass and Kick competition, Pris continued to play football in high school and was a 1973 graduate of Globe High School.



After high school, Pris received a scholarship to play football at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona, led by Hall of Fame coach Paul Widmer and Assistant Coach Paul Waddell. Pris won 2 national college championships with Mesa Community College and was a teammate of the 1st Mesa football team to win a NJCAA National Championship in 1973. In 2013, Pris, his coaching staff and teammates were honored to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of its title.



Pris was later recruited by the coaching staffs from Michigan and Oklahoma, but his heart was to stay in Arizona and he was accepted to play for his beloved Arizona State University Sun Devils, led by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Kush. Through his tough practices and scrimmages, Pris found himself wrapping and icing his knee, scheduling knee surgeries and ultimately he had to make tough decisions that the future health of his knee took precedent over continuing to play football.



After his football career, he continued to support Mesa Community College and Arizona State University football programs and various charity events such as ASU Macho Mania, ASU Alumni events, sports luncheons. Football was his life. Pris was honored, blessed and grateful to God to be given the opportunity to attend college on scholarship to play for Hall of Fame coaches and staff, celebrate national championships and to have lifelong friendships.



Pris developed his skill and desire to start his careers in electrical and water systems and worked at Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station and CAP.



Pris was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Parish in North Phoenix. He often volunteered at church and donated to local charities and animal shelters.



Pris loved to travel both locally and internationally. He was thrilled to experience a trip to Scotland. He traveled to ASU Rose Bowl games, Camp Tontozona with ASU Football and out of state ASU Football games. He loved coordinating trips and enjoying the beach in Rocky Point. He also loved relaxing on a boat at Roosevelt Lake with friends and he could talk for hours about his trip to Cape Canaveral



Pris loved his cool green VW Bug and his fast corvettes. He would turn up the volume loud and play the soundtracks of his life - Santana, Chicago, The Eagles and Led Zeppelin. Pris had a large collection of music, always creating the perfect party and holiday tunes, especially for his family at Christmas.



Pris loved his pets, both furry and eccentric.



Pris never met a stranger. Everywhere he went, he always said hello and he loved just getting to know people, be with people and share stories. He loved the simple things in life. From going to Denny's in Tempe early on Saturday mornings, walking to the ASU Athletic Office to say hello, he always offered to drive you to the airport and always wanted to entertain his cousins from out of town.



Pris loved his grandparents and he teased his cousin often, telling him,"Nana loved me more!" Pris' cousins called him "Little Pris" and he loved to keep in touch with a simple,"Hey how are you? Take care and Good to see you." by phone, text, Facebook or saying hello to his cousin at the local grocery store. He wanted to always stay connected. He loved to reminisce with his cousins about great times growing up and lasting memories. His cousins were more like brothers and sisters to him.



Pris was a fierce friend. Loyal. Caring, Passionate. Funny. Big heart.



Pris was a protective, loving, teasing, checking up on you, keep an eye out for you big Brother. He was loving, helpful and thoughtful.



Pris had a incredibly special bond with his Mother, Esther. He would always call her to talk about anything and everything, about his future plans and upcoming events. Pris was happy to celebrate his Mother at her birthday party with family and friends. He loved her world famous food, especially her homemade tamales and menudo and every year for his birthday, he couldn't wait to eat her traditional homemade 3-layer German Chocolate cake with a large glass of milk.



Pris called Arizona home for 65 years. He lived a fun, full, adventurous life to the MAX. A loving son. A football champion. A free spirit. A storyteller. A protective brother. A caring cousin. A loyal friend. A true original.



We are devastated by Pris' passing. Pris left a big hole in the hearts of family and friends. We will all cherish every moment and every memory spent with Pris.



Pris will be forever missed. He will always be in our hearts and with God in Heaven.



A viewing and chapel services will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home, located at 1562 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa, Arizona 85204 on Wednesday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery following the chapel service. A celebration of Pris' life will be held at a later date.









