Priscilla Ann Unger


1936 - 2019
Priscilla Ann Unger

Sun Lakes - Priscilla Ann Unger passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. She was born October 23, 1936 in New York City to Ethel and Karl Kern. The family moved to Freeport, NY where she spent most of her youth. On November 3, 1956, Priscilla married Alfred Unger and the family lived in New York state until finally settling in Sun Lakes, AZ in 1992.

Priscilla was a wonderful wife and mother to three children. Her professional life included time as a dental hygienist, work as a head cook at an Arts camp and a nursing home, and finally as an administrative assistant at IBM Research. Priscilla had many hobbies including reading, cooking, traveling and sewing. She was very creative and at one time had put her talents to work making and selling handbags. She was very active in sewing groups and became an expert quilter, gifting many of her handcrafted quilts to her family and friends. She donated her time and talents to various community efforts including making hats, mittens and quilts for fundraisers, as well as modifying clothing for veterans who had lost limbs.

For many years Priscilla was very active in the social and liturgical life at Saint Stevens Catholic Church in Sun Lakes. She also provided live floral arrangements for the church appropriate to the various religious holidays and masses held during the year.

Priscilla is predeceased by her parents Ethel and Karl Kern; her brother Steven Kern; her in-laws Alfred and Catherine Unger; her brother-in-law Gary Unger. She is survived by her husband Alfred; her children Gregory Unger and Carmel Quinn of Burlington, VT, Kimberly and Ed Montini of Gilbert, AZ and Mark Unger of Loxahatchee, FL; her five grandchildren Alexander, Mattison, Leena, Virginia and Cole; her sister-in-law Cathy Frisbe.

The family would like to thank Sunrise Assisted Living of Chandler for their thoughtful care of Priscilla over the last two years. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Lund Family Hospice Home for their compassionate care of Priscilla, as well as the support and kindness provided to her family.

The family plans a private service and celebration of Priscilla's life. In memory of Priscilla, donations can be made by check to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or via their website at www.hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019
