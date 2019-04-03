|
|
Priscilla Craig
Phoenix - Priscilla Craig, 96, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1922. After majoring in business at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, she worked as a bank assistant for a short time. When WWII broke out, she felt it was her duty to help the war effort. She enlisted in the Navy WAVES in 1944. She served as a Storekeeper 3rd Class and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Priscilla met her husband, Donnell Craig from Marietta, PA on a blind date. Don worked as a scrap broker in the steel industry. They lived happily until he passed unexpectedly at the age of 50. Together they had 3 girls and lived in Dearborn, Michigan until they moved to Birmingham, Ala. in 1968. After her husband's death, she moved her family to Phoenix, Arizona. Priscilla spent her time raising her kids, playing golf and bridge, snow and water skiing, gardening and volunteering for The Assistance League of Phoenix and golf events to name a few. She spent every summer at the lake in Massachusetts. Priscilla was a proud member of the Mayflower Society and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her children describe their mother as a strong and intelligent woman. She was a business woman, a leader in multiple associations, handy in the home and a caring and fun loving friend and relative.
She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Comins, brother Edward Comins, husband Don Craig and grandson Zachary Bennett. She is survived by brother, Carleton Comins and sister-in-law, Lyn Comins of Ashland, Ma. She is also survived by her daughters, Susan Gross of New Hampshire, and from Phoenix - Debbie Weber (Adrian) and Heather Bennett (David Morrison); and her 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Priscilla's family would like to thank the wonderful people of Sage Hospice and Desert Flower Senior Living memory care staff for their excellent help with our mom as she reached the end of her life. Her family was also pleased with The Beatitudes of Phoenix where she lived independently until a few years ago. Donations in her honor may be made to the Zachary Scott Bennett Memorial Scholarship at Northern Arizona University online at https://foundation.nau.edu/giving.aspx?fnds=01175 or Sage Hospice at https://sagehospice.org/donate or a .
A private graveside service will be held in Marietta, Pa. next to her beloved husband, Don.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019